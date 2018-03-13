0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MUHAMMED S. BAH

The International Institute of Governance and Development (IIGD- SOUTH AFRICA/GHANA), in collaboration with Continental Youth Links Charitable Organisation (CYLCO), organised a leadership conference on Democracy and Development on Wednesday 7th March 2018.

The event was held at the Officers Mess in Kotu under the theme “Democracy and Development Towards Transformational Leadership in Africa”, and was attended by Students and staff of the Gambia College, MDI, GTTI, representatives from the National Youth Council and the private and public sectors.

In his speech, the National Conference Coordinator and IIGD representative in the Gambia Dr Joseph A.K. Mensah, spoke on various topics including Democracy and effective Leadership Skills for positive contribution towards National Development. He saluted the people of The Gambia for what he referred to as the ‘dynamic and peaceful manner’ power was transferred from the previous, to the new government. “I am very proud of the various positive roles Gambians and non-Gambians played towards the peaceful transition the nation went through and enjoys presently”. He said IIGD as well as other African Institutions are very proud of the new Gambia. He advised participants at the conference and encouraged them to make sure whatever they do, ensures the promotion of democracy and the type of leadership that will enhance national development of nations in Africa.

Dr. Mensah said coupled with his desire to contribute his experience and knowledge in Agriculture and quality education to Africans, he has joined other Gambians to register CYLCO, in the Gambia.

Dr Mensah said, “My organization has the aim of promoting the advancement of education by encouraging pupils and students to make reading a hobby. The youth of Africa should acquire modern training in Agricultural entrepreneurship by taking agriculture as a business to change their livelihood and eliminate poverty and perilous back way journeys to Europe”.

The Chairperson for the occasion Mr. Aboubacarr Jallow, the Principal of Gambia College, expressed satisfaction for the discussions during the leadership conference and urged participants to take them seriously. He urged them to contribute their best at their various places of work and institutions to promote the effective development of the nation. He expressed satisfaction on the organisation and conduct of the programme and said he appreciated the organizers as well as the participants, for their turnout.