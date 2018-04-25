43 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

A total of four aspiring candidates have tendered nomination papers to the Returning Officer of the IEC’s Regional Office in Basse, Upper River Region, for the upcoming Local Government Elections slated for the 12th of May 2018.

The aspiring candidates were Mr. Ansu T.S Sonko for PDOIS, Pa Amadou Susso for the APRC, Pateh M Baldeh for the GDC and Foday Danjo for the UDP.

Mr. Pamakan Khan, Returning Officer at the IEC Regional Office in Basse, urged the aspiring candidates and their supporters to maintain peace and adhere to the campaign code of ethics, as the country gears up for another political campaign period.

He urged them to desist from using the campaign tools of their opponents; that failure to adhere to the campaign code of ethics will compel the electoral body to take necessary measures to stop the act.

All the candidates were conveyed by large entourages of supporters and well-wishers to the IEC’s Regional Office in Basse. The nomination concluded yesterday with the contestants gearing up for a highly tensed campaign period that will see them canvas for votes within the region in order to win the hearts and minds of the people.