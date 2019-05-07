By Ndey Sowe

‘Ida Bass Kidney Foundation’ based in the United Kingdom (UK), plans to send six medical personnel from the Edward Francis Small Teaching (EFSTH), the Kanifing General Hospital and the National Nutrition Agency respectively to Dakar and the UK for training.

This information was disclosed during the presentation of the medical team going for the study, held on Friday May 3rd 2019, at the Edward Francis Teaching Hospital (EFSTH).

According to Sailey Jallow, who is the founder and an authority of the Foundation, the aim is to improve kidney care services in the Gambia. She said the team will commence training on Monday 6th May 2019. She said the six medical professionals will be trained within two months on renal nursing and care, radiology, laboratory techniques, and biomedical science; that there will be a nutritionist to be trained as a renal dietician.

According to Sailey Jallow, Dr. Saac Jabang from the EFSTH will be trained on clinical attachment in renal transplant surgery in the UK. She said this is partly sponsored by the Foundation and the Ministry of Health; adding that the purpose of the presentation is to inform donors how their money is spent and how hospitals in the country are benefiting especially from the hemodialysis center at the EFSTH.

“As a charitable organization, we are looking to expand significantly over the next five years”, she said. She added that in order to do this, there is need to improve the skills and experiences of staff to improve the hemodialysis center of the hospital. She said they hope to construct another hemodialysis center at the Kanifing General Hospital.

“We are confident that those going to Dakar for training, it will enable them deal with critical patients and challenges associated with renal diseases,” she said.

She thanked the EFSTH for their support; adding that their new collaboration with Kanifing Hospital is just the beginning of great things to come on improvement in kidney health care services in the country.

Baboucarr Saine, the Kanifing General Hospital administrator, thanked the Foundation for their commitment towards improved health care service delivery in the country, especially to the EFSTH and Kanifing General Hospitals respectively. Saine said before, those Gambians who had the means to go for treatment abroad used to travel to Dakar (Senegal) for such services; but that with the intervention of the Foundation, patients with advanced kidney problems have seen their ailments really improved.

“We will be very delighted to see other development partners planning to expand hemodialysis services to Kanifing General Hospital,” he appealed, adding that this is why his management is working closely with the Foundation to make it a reality.

Peter Corea, the Human Resource Manager at EFSTH, applauded the Foundation for their commitment and concern for EFSTH staff to be trained on renal diseases. “At EFSTH, human resource development has been a challenge,” he said; that this particular training will develop the capacity of staff in the health sector. To the trainees, Corea told them to seize the opportunity and be determined, committed and dedicated throughout the course of their study.

Isa Leigh, a Lab. Scientist at the Kanifing Hospital and Dr. Saac Jabang of EFSTH, are the first beneficiaries. They both thanked the Foundation for its effort and support towards improving health care service delivery in the country, especially the Hemodialysis centers in hospitals.

Both assured the Foundation that they will do their best and contribute to improved health care delivery for Gambians, especially those on hemodialysis.