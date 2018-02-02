33 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

AFC Tubiz will be Ibou Sawaneh’s home until end of the current Belgian second division league.

Decision to make the move to Tubiz followed his poor return of minutes in the pitch after falling down the pecking order at parent side SV Roeselare.

Sawaneh‘s receding performances is partly blamed for an injury he’d recently recuperated from.

The 30-year-old attacker bagged six goals the past campaign all of them coming in the play-offs as Roeselare theatrically failed to make the climb to the Belgian First Division A.

Since then, he’d found playing time hard to come by making a return of just five appearances this current term. He however hopes to put those taunting moments behind him with his latest deal.

He touches down with the task of helping Tubiz survive the drop.