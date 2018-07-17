52 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The broadcast of President Barrow addressing former MPs during the Jammeh era and other officials is instructive. This should teach every Gambian that power is transient.

Hence loyalty should be to the Gambian people and nation and not to an individual. No power is permanent. Hence Gambians should begin to value their own sovereignty and seek not to win the favour of those who rule by singing praise to them but oblige them to govern on the basis of law and justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

When that happens there will always be security of tenure and no one will be displaced, one will forever have a sense of belonging to the nation and no one will be an outsider.

Foroyaa will follow developments after their visit. Will they join the President on his tour and sing praise to him. The future will tell.