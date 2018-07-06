11 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Media practitioners subscribe to the principle of decriminalising speech. They do agree that the media should protect the rights of all and should not be seen to be a violator of the rights of others.

Political figures who are offended by media reports would address their complaints to the Gambia Press Union and seek for ways and means of defending their reputation through publication of the truth should misstatements be qualified. The courts should be out of bounds in such matters if we want to promote freedom of expression and freedom of the media.