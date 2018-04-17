22 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

This is the final phase of the 2016 – 2018 electoral cycle. The mayoral/chairpersonship elections will be the climax. 302,528 voters out of total of 886,578 registered voters participated in the elections. The Independent Electoral Elections has recorded a total of 34 percent participation. This means that 66 percent did not participate. This is almost two-thirds of the registered voters.

Is this what is expected of the new Gambia? Why would a person with power to determine his or her manner of government turn his/her back and leave others to determine his or her destiny?

Foroyaa will do a vox pop on voter participation or lack of it.