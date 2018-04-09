0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

There are 120 seats being contested in the council elections. This is the council election which has witnessed the largest number of candidates in Gambian history. This confirms that the sovereign Gambian people are beginning to realise their right to elect or be elected to serve their nation.

Many are not left behind. However, their numbers are yet to tip the balance towards equality. For example, 49 aspired. Somehow proportional representation has to come to their rescue. First past the post has not done so for fifty-three years.