QUESTION OF THE DAY

The Office of the President should issue a statement on the steps the government intends to take to get to the bottom of the cause and circumstances of the death of Louis Gomez in prison custody. The law is clear. Section 6(1) of the Coroners Act states:

“When a person dies while in the custody of the police or of a prison officer or in prison when detained in any place under the provisions of the Lunatics Detention Act, or of the criminal Procedure Code, the policer or prison officer or other person having the custody or charge of the deceased person at the time of his or her death shall immediately give notice of the death to the nearest Coroner and …… the Coroner shall hold an inquiry into the cause of death in the manner provided in this Act.”

The government should therefore declare that it will do what the law says and abide by the recommendations that emanates from any inquest or inquiry.