By Yankuba Jallow

The Banjul High Court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, on Wednesday September 26th 2018, discharged the freezing order on some of the properties of former president Jammeh. If readers can recall, the High Court presided over by Justice Aminata Saho Ceesay, made a freezing order on all the properties and accounts of Jammeh on the 22nd May 2018. The applicant (the Attorney General) on the 6th June 2017, made another application before the High Court to unfreeze the Bank accounts of the Jammeh Foundation for Peace Hospital, because the hospital is owned and operated by Government and the signatories appointed by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, through the Hospital’s Board. This application was also granted by the Court. The Attorney General in November 2017, sought for an extension of the 180 days restraint order, made on the 22nd May 2017 but the High Court refused to grant the application based on prematurity.

The Attorney General later on the 22nd May 2018, made another application before Justice Jaiteh, who was the Vacation Judge to discharge the freeze order. Justice Jaiteh in his ruling on the 26th September, said the application has merit and he discharged the freezing order on some of the properties of the ex-president Jammeh. These properties are K318/2008, K354/2009, K355/2009 and K176/12. Justice Jaiteh granted the order releasing the said properties from the custody and control of the Registrar General.