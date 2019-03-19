0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Awa Touray / Makutu Manneh

Hawa Sarjo, a 13 year old girl has been seriously affected by a heart disease for the past ten years.

Her Medical report indicate that young Sarjo cannot be treated in the country and needs urgent overseas treatment.

Sarjo’s Medical report from Medical Research Council (MRC) indicate that she suffers from a congenital heart disease called Tetralogy of Fallot, which results in her blood not getting enough oxygen. The report states this can only be treated effectively by surgery, despite her medical treatment providing her with some relief, which is not definitive.

Fanta Camara, mother of young Sarjo who said she depends on petty gardening to sell at the market, said her child has been struggling with this problem since she was a baby. “We have visited almost all Major Health facilities across the country to no avail,” Fanta said.

Fanta who is also a widow, said her daughter’s Medical bills has disrupted the educational opportunity of her other children, because she cannot provide the funds from her meager earnings to finance their education. She saidcurrently, young Sarjo get body swells and sometimes bleeds from the nose.

Fanta is seeking assistance from Government, donor agencies, Embassies for her daughter Diplomatic community and philanthropists within and outside the Gambia, to help her to go for overseas treatment as prescribed by the Medics at the MRC.

For any assistance, the Foroyaa Office at Churchill’s Town in the Kanifing Muncipality can be contacted on 4380885, or Fanta Camara on +220 2098249.