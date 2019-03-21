0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia’s Sulayman Marreh has been showered adulations by his Belgian Premier League club after helping them beat relegation. In the regular league.

The 23-year-old starred in all twenty-three league matches of AS Eupen since coming to the club on loan from English Premier League outfit Watford FC with an option of a permanent stay.

And coach Claude Makalele has helped transition the Scorpion into that all-rounder midfielder he once was during his heydays.

‘Sulayman joined us as a young player of 22 years and integrated perfectly in the team and has been one of the club’s. best performers of the season, so he helped us keep our Pro League game in time and continue to play in D1A next season,’ Christoph Henkel, the club’s sports director tells the team’s site.

The praises follows the former Samger FC starlet’s decision to make his loan move permanent, extending his current with the club until 2021.

Marreh first had a trial at Inter Milan before heading to Granada, then Real Valladolid, Almeria prior to signing for Watford.