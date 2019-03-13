0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The answer is in the positive. On Monday when members of the National Assembly learnt from rumours that 31 of them have been sued, some of them in town went to the National Assembly to find out but they saw no summonses.

On Tuesday afternoon, Foroyaa received information that some members of the National Assembly have been served. Upon inquiry, Foroyaa was reliably informed by a National Assembly Authority source that summonses had been received for 31 National Assembly members and that the Clerk had given instructions for the summonses to be placed in the mail boxes of the members.

Given that this suit is not on the cause list of the Supreme Court, it is apparent that the Court will not restrict itself to the cause list.