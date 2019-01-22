2 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

According to Halifa Sallah his letter was given to the Executive Secretary, Dr Baba Galleh Jallow, on Friday 18th January, 2019. Foroyaa will give an update on when the appearance will take place. He said that the TRRC has a mandate to establish the truth, adding that when fabrication is made in giving evidence the members are morally bound to provide any aggrieved person the right of hearing. To fail to do so will constitute miscarriage of justice, he noted.