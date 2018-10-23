4 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Many people were surprised when students of Tallinding Upper Basic School took to the street to march to Region One Office when 17 of the teachers were arrested by the police. The claim is that the teachers are ostracised for taking part in the sit down protest of the group referred to as Teachers for Change.

A statement needs to be issued by the education department to clear the air so that the past would be put behind the teachers and earnest efforts made to address their legitimate grievances. Failure to do so is to inject uncertainty in the school system which could flare up as it did yesterday.