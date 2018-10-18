0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The announcement of the death in prison custody of Louis Gomez, former Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Agency in the final days of the Jammeh administration during the period when the TRRC is being launched raises the alarm bell regarding the state of our prisons.

It is appropriate to hold a Coroner’s Inquest to find out the cause of death and provide redress to preempt recurrence. ‘Never again’ is the clarion call. To prevent reoccurrence mindset must be changed. Institutions must be transformed. Hearts must want others to benefit from a system of justice that others did not benefit from.