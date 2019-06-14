QUESTION OF THE DAY

No we have not received any rebuttal from the police, the courts or the justice ministry. We will be sending reporters to get their views and if Foroyaa is proven to be right, on Monday we will start indicting the human rights defenders in the country for being silent.

It is claimed that human rights defenders could not amplify the voices of victims because the Jammeh administration did not give them space.

What then is responsible for the seeming quietness on matters dealing with the violation of the rights of citizens? The conscience of the nation should not be allowed to go to sleep again, otherwise we will be woken up by a nightmare.