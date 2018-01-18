11 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

An 18-year-old young man who suffered a gunshot wound in the recent violence and mayhem in Busumbala, has been discharged from the country’s main hospital in Banjul, a family member told Foroyaa.

Ousman Ceesay, a native of Busumbala spent 5 nights at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital after being shot on the right shoulder. Visiting the hospital yesterday, a nurse confirmed the story.

Another male nurse who was found attending patients disclosed that the three injured youth from the Busumbala mayhem, were discharged.

‘‘My nephew is recovering now and thank God he is still alive,’’ a family member who is also a security officer, told this reporter. The victim is said to be receiving medical treatment at the Brikama district hospital since the 16th of January 2018.

‘‘Since the day of his admission, no government official came to visit him. They (government officials) should have visited all those who were injured but disappointingly, nothing happened. This really a bad sign on the PR of this government,’’ a source indicated to this reporter.

When contacted, Police spokesperson Kujabi told Foroyaa that investigation on the case is ongoing and that they are substantiating the claims and counter claims. ‘‘I am not part of the investigation team but once we come to a conclusion, the public will know,’’ he said.

It could be recalled that Ceesay, was shot in the middle of a crowd during the violence and mayhem in Busumbala on Thursday, 11th January 2018. He was rescued and rushed to the Brikama Health Centre by his peers. When visited at the hospital in Brikama by this reporter, Ceesay and another victim of the violence, were seen admitted with busy nurses administering drips on them. Both were in coma and were rushed to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital at about 4pm.