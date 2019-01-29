0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Guinea Conakry have turned down Senegal’s plans to partner with Gambia to help in co-hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal, like Gambia, have never hosted an Afcon in its current format (24-teams) and were toying proposing to Guinea Conakry about a quartet-nation hosting which also include Mauritania.

Senegal’s football Boss Augustin Senghore had hoped it will be to all nations’ advantage if Guinea accepted, citing the geographic locations of the four nations as ideal.

Guinea are given rights to stage the aforesaid edition by Caf’s Ahmad Ahmad but have been increasingly skeptical about going ahead citing poor structures and prompt change of plans.

But in a sudden change of heart, the Guinean government have rejected the proposal and would rather stage it alone.

Gambia’s Football House have left its options open when the idea popped up but insists they’ve not been written to.