By: Kebba AF Touray

The Commissioner General of Gambia Revenue Authority, Mr. Yankuba Darboe has advised his staff to enforce the tax laws, adding that they are mandated to collect tax for national development.

He made this statement while delivering his official opening of a five day seminar for GRA top management on Risk management strategy /framework, held at Senegambia Beach Hotel on Monday 17th to 21st June 2019.

He remarked, “GRA will not compromise on non-tax compliance. We will leave no stone unturned in the execution of our duties regarding tax collection in a fair and transparent manner.”

The seminar was funded by GIZ, a German Society for International Cooperation and supported by World customs organization capacity building program, with the aim of developing Customs Risk Management Strategy and Register, as well as to enhance the application of modern intelligence-based risk management principles in all its operations.

Mr. Darboe reiterated “the Gambia is a tax-based economy and government relies heavily on GRA tax collection for National development. I also advise GRA staff to collect the necessary tax legally, because the GRA Act has empowered you to collect all the taxes that is due for government in a fair and transparent manner”.

GRA head expressed hope that the workshop will develop customs risk management strategy, which will provide guidance as to what actions the Authority can take in the application of intelligence-based risk management principle in order to achieve its strategic objectives.

World Customs Risk Management Expert Compliance and Facilitation Director, Doorgaprasad Rajcoomar, described the forum as high-level commitment where top management of GRA are engaged.

He said: “This five day forum, is a follow up on the first mission we have done with GRA in January in terms of information gathering, to make a report on what the status quo and where GRA is fairing regarding some reforms that we agree on, with respect to customs risk management strategy”.

Project Manager and Director Risk Enterprise Management and IT at GRA Mr. Alieu Bittaye, said the project is funded by the GIZ and coordinated by World Customs Organization to be implemented by GRA. The project is focusing on two areas, which is time release studying and waste management with some intelligence.