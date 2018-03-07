8 SHARES Share Tweet

Abdoulai G. Dibba

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) through support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has embarked on training to build the capacity of Revenue Collectors and other members of staff.

According to the authorities of the GRA, they have been providing similar training to their staff geared towards enhancing their capacities to better respond to effective service delivery. They stated that the two weeks intensive training is supported by (IMF), AFRICTAC WEST 2 Center, in respond to their technical assistance for customs reforms and modernization efforts within the GRA’s Corporate strategic plan, 2015-2019.

The two weeks training of GRA Staff which started on Monday 5th March 2018, will be conducted at a local hotel within the Senegambia area.

The GRA authorities stated that by the end of the training, the participants are expected to understand Customs Legislation and procedures, Trade Facilitation, Risk Management, Ethics and Integrity, Service Rules and Code of Conduct and International Customs among other things.

In his official opening, the Commissioner General of the GRA Yankuba Darboe said the training marks the beginning of the 2nd induction training workshop which will run from the 5th-16th March 2018; that the first one was done on 14th and 15th August 2017.

According to Darboe, the training is designed to provide basic skills, detailed knowledge and understanding of Customs Legislation and Procedures among other things. He used the opportunity to challenge the participants to take the training seriously and to attend on time; that they should make the training interactive and not to be selfish to share with their colleagues.

He thanked the IMF, AFRITAC WEST 2 Centre for the assistance and support to the Authority and the GRA Trainers for their commitment and dedication to share their knowledge with the participants.

For his part Mr. Phillip Wood, Regional Advisor of AFRITAC WEST 2, said the training is a pilot program to support GRA officials through this induction training for them to increase their knowledge and understanding of what they are doing.

He assured AFRITAC WEST 2’s commitment to continue supporting the GRA to improve on better service delivery.