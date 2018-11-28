0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), yesterday November 27th, conducted a seminar on tax compliance for the students at the Law Faculty of the University of the Gambia.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) funded seminar is meant to abreast students of the significance of tax compliance, which is a pivotal component in the socio economic development of the country.

Ousainou Corr, UTG’s Finance Director on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, implored on the students to actively take part in the seminar, and appraise themselves with the various tax compliance systems of the GRA.

Nuha Nyassi of the UNDP, said capacity strengthening on economic management and evidence based policy, is a five year project and recognizes GRA as one of their key implementing partners. He urged student to actively participate in the seminar, noting that it will provide them with the unique opportunity to widen their comprehension of the importance of tax compliance. He congratulated GRA for the ground-breaking achievement of collecting over 3 billion dalasi and urged them to continue.

Yankuba Darboe, Commissioner General of the GRA, disclosed that the seminar is part of the authority’s mandate and ongoing strategy to engage, sensitize and educate the populace and key tertiary institutions, on tax administration.

“The objective of partnering with tertiary institutions serves numerous benefits to the authority and as an institution of higher learning, we hope that the partnership with the UTG will continue, so as to help disseminate the knowledge and understanding on taxation, to students of the institution,” he said.

He continued: “This forum is supported by the UNDP through the Ministry of Finance under the project support to strengthen the capacities of national institutions responsible for economic management and evidence-based policy, planning and budgeting, to achieve inclusive growth and poverty reduction in the country.”

He reiterated that the objective of partnering with tertiary institutions, seeks to engage all key stakeholders such as regional authorities and business communities, in series of programs to widen their understanding of revenue management and administration.

“The seminar discusses tax reforms and clarifies challenges faced by the authority and taxpayers, in the process of collecting tax revenue for Government. It is our hope that this forum will subsequently accord a positive impact on the living standards of the citizenry,” Commissioner Darboe concludes.