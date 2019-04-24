0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) has opened the 4th edition of the National Journalism Award until 31st April 2019.

This is the highest journalism award in the country and is a flagship event during the annual commemoration of World Press Freedom Day. The award honors and celebrates courage and excellence in Gambian journalism across all types of news and information media, be it print, online, radio, television and photography.

Journalists are expected to submit their published or broadcast works between January 1st 2018, and December 31st 2018. Also entries are said to be restricted to Gambian-based media outlets.

Applicants are expected to submit two entries only and are not expected to submit the same work twice.

Twenty one categories are expected to be awarded. Submissions can also be made by any Editor for another journalist, irrespective of whether that journalist is a member of his/her staff.

Journalists are expected to Submit scanned entries as pdf either via email at:

gmbjournalismaward@gmail.com or in a sealed envelope addressed to:

The Chairman, GPU Awards Committee.

The finalists will be announced in mid-June, and the winners will be announced at the ceremony on 12th July 2019.