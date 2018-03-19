0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Fatoumatta K Jallow

The Gambia Party for Democracy and Progress on Thursday 15th March 2018, at the IEC office in Kanifing nominated three candidates out of the nineteen Wards up for grasp in the forthcoming Local Government Elections.

Speaking to aspirants, Janko Suso contestant for the Banta-Ba/Borehole Ward said his purpose of contesting is to empower women and youths in his ward.

“My people have been voting for many councillors for the past years and still there is no development, which is the main reason I am contesting the election to address the problems they are facing.

Ludimilda Dasylva contestant for Manjai ward said she is contesting in the election because her people have been paying taxes for the past 22 years but don’t benefit from it. “But if I am elected into office, I will make sure the government gives back the people of my ward the taxes they pay so that the ward would be developed”.

She remarked, “I am going to empower women because things are very hard in the community. I am confident that I will make it despite my co-contestants are men”.

Babucarr Bajinka contestant for New Jeshwang/Ebo town Ward, said his priority area is to empower women and youths and make sure that the taxes people pay benefit them.