By Louise Jobe

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), has on Wednesday June 12th 2019 presented medical items to the Mile-II Prison Clinic at a ceremony held at the Prisons Administrative Hall at Mile II.

The Gambia Prisons Department Spokesperson Superintendent Momodou Lamin Ceesay commended the GPA for what he called a great initiative.

Spokesperson Ceesay said the initiative by the GPA is a worthy cause and will add value to the medical service provision of his department to inmates. He added that the gesture will equally complement Government efforts towards creating a better health care system for the Prisons department.

He thanked the GPA for the gesture.

Momodou Lamin Sanyang, the Spokesperson of the GPA said the donation is in response to the request the Prisons Department wrote to them as their concern towards sick prisoners. “These prisoners are our brothers and sisters, and the prison is not a place that can be isolated,” he said. Sanyang said the GPA management felt the need to donate towards this worthy cause. He thanked Dr. Sanyang for following up the process to make sure that the medicines are available and are of quality.

The Principal Nurse at the Medical Department’s clinic at the GPA Lamin Sanyang said the donated items were provided as a social corporate responsibility of the Ports Authority.

Alhagie Lamin Sanneh, the Director of Administration at the Prisons Department who spoke on behalf of his Director, expressed gratitude to the GPA for responding to their request. He said the vulnerable inmates who are in custody cannot be moving in and out for themselves because their movement is restricted.