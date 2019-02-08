1 SHARES Share Tweet

Source GFF-The Gambia Football Federation wishes to inform its stakeholders and the general public that the world football governing body, FIFA, has approved sixteen (16) Gambian referees as holders of the FIFA refereeing badges for the year 2019.

Of the total enlisted FIFA badge holders, 12 are men while the other 4 are women. There are five central referees and seven assistants in the men’s category while you have two central referees and two assistants in the women category. This represents a slight increase in the women referees as the Gambia can now boast of two central and two assistants.

The presentation of the badges to the Elite Referees would be held on Friday 8th February, 2019 at the Football Hotel in Yundum. The ceremony would take the form of a dinner thrown by the GFF where the accredited referees would formally receive their FIFA referee insignias.

