5 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Hawks Football Club have taken a huge leap towards floating above the demotion zone after making a light work of Bombada in a relegation dogfight.

Hawks, Gambia’s sole representatives in the Confederation Cup preliminary round, struck the net twice without a reply from West Coast Region-based Bombada to pick their first win of the season at the Independence Stadium.

They’re now on seven points after eight games, just the right spark to get improving after a string of unprepossessing game streaks.

Elsewhere, second-placed Marimoo drew Brikama one-all while Steve Biko FC and Gambia Ports Authority also settled for a goalless stalemate.

In the second tier, Kexx United and Red Hawks fired blanks.