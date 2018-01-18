By Sulayman Bah
Hawks Football Club have taken a huge leap towards floating above the demotion zone after making a light work of Bombada in a relegation dogfight.
Hawks, Gambia’s sole representatives in the Confederation Cup preliminary round, struck the net twice without a reply from West Coast Region-based Bombada to pick their first win of the season at the Independence Stadium.
They’re now on seven points after eight games, just the right spark to get improving after a string of unprepossessing game streaks.
Elsewhere, second-placed Marimoo drew Brikama one-all while Steve Biko FC and Gambia Ports Authority also settled for a goalless stalemate.
In the second tier, Kexx United and Red Hawks fired blanks.
