By Yankuba Jallow

Fourth placed Marimoo FC will on Sunday face GFF league table toppers Wallidan who are currently sitting 3 points above .

Both clubs have won a single match in their past 5 outings. The match is scheduled to be played at the Serrekunda East.

Marimoo last weekend won 2-0 over Real de Banjul and Wallidan won 2-1 against PSV Wellingara.

Real de Banjul will host champions GAMTEL who are currently sitting second from bottom in the table. GAMTEL has won one match out the 9 games played this season lost three and drew five.

Meanwhile, Samger will play GPA today at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium. Samger FC is sitting 12th in the table with 8 points whereas GPA is 7th on 11 points. The visitors, GPA have a single win in their last five matches but Samger has no victory.

Brikama United who had lost 2-0 at home to GAF FC will also host BK Milan. Milan are unbeaten in their last 5 matches although they drew all, however Brikama won 1, won 2 and drew 2.

The other fixtures are: PSV Wellingara VS Hawks in Brikama, Banjul UTD VS Fortune in Banjul, Tallinding UTD VS GAF at the Serrekunda East.