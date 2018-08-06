24 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Only two seats will be contested in the coming Gambia Football Federation polls, it has emerged.

A release from the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) yesterday afternoon revealed just two posts will be vied for with the presidency being one of those.

It follows after the Football House’s appeals committee upheld the electoral body’s decision to drop the nomination papers of six candidate-hopefuls from opposition camp, Team Malick.

The election entity based it argument on grounds that the dropped six gave ‘false information’ to the set up – a move highly criticised in some quarters amid claims it’s a ploy to destablised Malick N.K. Sillah’s team who is rivaling incumbent Kabba Bajo for the hot-potato big prize.

Malick and his backers this week lodged a protest to the National Sports Council- general overseer of sporting bodies – seeking their intervention –a technical arm of government whose tempestuous ties with the football federation is everyone’s knowledge.

Following a raft of meetings over this saga, Team Malick are understood to be willing to exhaust all means possible including instituting legal action to challenge the GFF.

An insider intimates to Foroyaa Sport that the football congress billed for August 18th may not go ahead as planned with Sillah’s camp said to be willing to seek a court action to ensure halting of the elections.

‘We can be braced for a Nigeria-type of football saga but again FIFA is known to have a strong stance on outside interference with the running of football unless otherwise,’ and observer akin with Gambia football politics tells Foroyaa Sport yesterday following GFF’s release.

If however the polls go on, unhindered, it will see six incumbents office bearers (from Kabba’s camp) get elected unopposed with only the president and third vice-president roles to be competed for.

Below is GFF’s release of the candidates competing in the coming polls