0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Abdoulie Fatty

Lamin Badjie, a Germany-based Gambian player over the weekend gave out a set of jerseys to teams in Somita.

Receiving the items, Fasalong Colley, team coordinator said the donation came from a native of Somita, in the person of Lamin Badjie fondly called Lang Fulo comprising 20 sets of jerseys distributed among the Schools and teams in Somita.

Mr Colley said the gesture is first of its kind and thumbs-up Badjie for the foresight that will motivate his countrymen abroad to emulate.

He also said Lang Fulo has played and won the league’s title and super cup, before travelling to Germany and recently, he is playing with a Senegalese team called FC Schuttorf.

Among those who graced the occasion was the Village Development Committee’s Chairperson, Mr Aliou SanyanG, who advised the youth to emulate Badjie.