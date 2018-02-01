2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Gambia Democratic Congress yesterday unveiled their mayoral candidates for the forthcoming 2018 mayoral election for Banjul and Kanifing Municipality.

Pa Njie Girigara was unveiled as the mayoral candidate for KMC whilst Pa Musa Ndiaye for Banjul City Council.

The selection of Pa Musa Ndiaye for the City Council came about when the mayoral aspirant Ebrima Baldeh withdrew his candidature favouring the newly announced candidate for the mayoral seat of the City.

GDC and ‘Dekali’Banjul came in unison and harmony to support the candidature of Mr. Ndiaye who, according to officials, is a seasoned and experienced politician.

Speaking at a press conference on behalf of ‘Dekali’ Banjul, Mr. Ebrima Faye said they came to revive the current status of the capital city. He said ‘Dekali’ Banjul is a movement compose of both the young and the elderly of Banjul who came together with the view to improving the city including the status and welfare of the residents.

Samba Baldeh, the Secretary General of GDC said the party came with the vision to develop this nation and that the capital city is of paramount importance in the eyes of the party. He said sometime last year, the party embarked on a massive sanitary exercise in the city. He said the union of GDC and ‘Dekali’ is because they all have a common vision of developing the city.

The Candidate, Pa Musa Ndiaye, said the capital city has about 31,000 inhabitants but is one of the most underdeveloped cities in the world. He said the city lacks proper sanitation and drainage system posing threats to the health of the people. He said the current structure of the City Council was built by a Lebanese and that he has a vision to erect a better structure that will meet modern standards for structures of a City Council. On his plans to revive the city, he said he will come up with policies that will serve as income generating ventures to the Council.