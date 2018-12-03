2 SHARES Share Tweet

The Gambia Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Vision Global, a Digital Marketing Firm have rolled out the new GCCI super website, a website built to serve the interests of the general population, investors and most importantly to serve as a support tool for budding entrepreneurs.

The new GCCI supersite hosts Gambia’s first crowdfunding website, which will enable users to access posted projects in various fields that allows Gambians to invest or donate in projects of their interest.

Mr Alieu Secka, the Chief Executive Officer of the Gambia Chamber of Commerce said there has been a longstanding interest for a structured way that Gambians in the country and abroad can invest in the private sector. Crowdfunding is a wonderful tool that offers an alternative to the conventional financing models that are all too often not inclusive enough to include youth and marginalized groups that we have a duty to support and strengthen their participation in the private sector.

Mr Secka added that: “we live in digital age and the digital revolution is inevitable, we need to take full advantage of its benefits to society otherwise we will be left behind, other African countries are already becoming a leading force globally and not just in Africa and it is time for Gambia to step up to the plate. The website also currently hosts the GM store which is also Gambia’s first Digital platform for entrepreneurs who cannot afford the exorbitant costs of renting or building physical premises and as a result find it difficult to sell their products. With the GM store, purchases can be made online and delivered to the customer making the buying process more convenient for all parties involved”.

Mr Modou Sarr a Digital Marketing Consultant that built the website expressed gratitude that this project came to fruition and is very grateful to the Gambia Chamber of Commerce for being the dynamic and professional organization that it is. “It has been an all-positive experience working with Mrs Sarata Conateh, Mrs Beatrice Mboge Mr. Muhammed Sange Mrs Theresa Diarra and Didian Nzaly of the Chamber, to get the total support of the project off the ground. Adding that he now only hopes that the business community will fully embrace the site and those businesses make sure they are listed in its new business directory with enhanced marketing features which will allow for online purchase and delivery to your home. He further expressed his gratitude to Molamin Ceesay and his team of computer scientists at Vision Global. “The future is bright for Gambia if our talented youngsters are given the support they need”.

States the GCCI Press Release