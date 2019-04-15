0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

It took barely 12 minutes before Yusupha Gaye could severe the losing ribbon of BK Milan, at the Independence Stadium in the second round of the ongoing GFF League show, against Real De Banjul after converting Ismaila’s brilliant cross into Real’s half.

Musa Kambi came close to levelling the score for Real in the 25th minute, but goalie Alagie Saho punched the header to a corner kick, which did not pay dividend for Real De Banjul.

Thereafter, Real de Banjul intensified pressure, with crosses and shots without bringing their crusade into positivity. The dying minutes offered a chance for BK’s Essa Jallow to double the score, but the chance eluded the striker, leading to a 1-0 win at half time.

The contenders strengthened their muscles and launched an all-out campaign, especially, the losing Real De Banjul and had couple of opportunities which all gave negative results to the teams. The referee blew the last whistle with BK Milan winning 1-0.