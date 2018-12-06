1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

League champions Gamtel FC have become the latest side out of the door after Federation Cup winners Armed Forces.

Like the soldiers, a lone goal sealed the telecom giants’ fate with Belkacimi the architect for the visiting Algerians.

The exit of Gamtel means another fail at breaking the play-off or group stage hoodoo for teams from the Smiling Coast.

A win would have accorded gaffer Sulayman Kuyateh’s men ticket to the second round of the preliminaries where a meeting with Uganda’s Vipers Sports Club awaited.

The first-leg ended 0-0 in Algiers with CS Constantine who were without a coach at the time.