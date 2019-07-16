Wednesday, July 17, 2019
InternationalLatest NewsSports

Gambia’s Marong Joins Zidane at Spanish Club

by Editor

on

1255
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

By Sulayman Bah 

Striker Nuha Marong has joined Spanish second tier outfit Racing Stander, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The Gambia international swapped third tier side Atletico Beleares for the former Laliga team becoming their second new signing after Zinedine Zidane’s goalkeeper son Luca arrived on a loan deal.

Marong departed Beleares a free agent after running down his contract in June having seen efforts to help them secure promotion hit the brick walls.

The scorpion scored thirteen (13) goals during this just concluded campaign and arrives at Santander with a huge tagging in the Spanish second division. 

Racing beat off competitions from a host of suitors which effectively put an end to whirling speculation over the player’s long discussed future.

The former Spain U-17 and U-20 goal-getter swapped allegiance to Gambia and featured from start to finish in the scorpions’ stalemate with Algeria in the final qualifier for the Egypt Africa Cup of Nations.

Racing open their league campaign with a match with Malaga August 17, 2019.

Join The Conversation

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMalick Mboob Explains Torture by ‘Junglers’ in the Freedom Newspaper Hacking
Next articleHigh Court Refuses to Send Yankuba Touray’s Case to Supreme Court

RELATED ARTICLES

International

Musa Barrow May Not Play in Uefa Champions League as Loan Looms

By Sulayman Bah Gambian fans may never get to see their very own Musa Barrow in Uefa Champions League this season. The player’s future is the...
Read more
International

Gambian Footballer In A Case Of Mistaken Identity: Signed Then Sacked In 24hrs

By Sulayman Bah A Gambian player has been left bereft after thinking he’d achieved his long- harboured dream of playing in a top league only...
Read more
Africa

Lac2: ‘I Won the Fight, It’s Clear to Everyone’

By Sulayman Bah Lac2 Guier claims he clearly won Saturday’s wrestling combat against Boy Niang. Last weekend’s battle had many talking after an action ensued in...
Read more
Africa

Boy Niang: ‘Appealing Depends on my Staff’

By Sulayman Bah Boy Niang insists he is deserving of victory instead of the draw result against Lac2 Guier. Niang believes Lac2 went on all ‘fours’,...
Read more
International

In-demand Gambian Striker Reveals Why He Couldn’t Play in French Ligue1

By Sulayman Bah When Stade de Reims lodged in an offer for Yusupha Njie it was believed that Gambia had finally gotten a man to...
Read more
National

GFF Clarifies Chorro Mbenga’s Remarks

GFF Statement-It has come to the attention of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) that the Head Coach of Red Scorpions, Mrs. Chorro Mbenga, gave...
Read more

Must Read

‘State Media Was Jammeh’s Kingdom’ DA Jawo Tells TRRC

By Momodou Jarju The former Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, testified before the Truth Commission (TRRC) on Wednesday July 10th that the state media...

GPU President Says Freedom of Information, Expression Strengthens Good Governance

Detained Soldiers Clock 25 Days Without Charge

Factory Staff Says They Make Diesel Fuel From Oil Waste

12,178FansLike
854FollowersFollow
Join The Conversation
FOROYAA Newspaper is your premier Gambian community portal delivering news on politics, legal affairs and more. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from The Gambia and the rest of the world.
Contact us: foroyaamarketing{@}gmail.com

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2017 Foroyaa Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions