By: Sulayman Bah

Gambia’s King of Arena Hoyantan is scheduled to do battle with Baye Mandione of Senegal after both reached consensus.

A deal between the duo has been brokered by Senegalese promoter ‘Jamaican.’

Details of the contract is sketchy for now including the prices offered to both wrestlers and efforts to get authorities throwing light have proved vain.

Hoyantan is unbeaten since his entry into the Gambian arena in 2012 packing aside the likes of Kunta Kinteh, Tass-sa-yaram, Yaya Jammeh, Action, Gambien and recently Leket Bu Barra.

It will be the Club Ndongo Ceesay juggernaut’s first battle up against a prominent Baye Mandione who once fought, the calibre of Modou Lo, Boy Niang II, Papa Sow, Baboye , Less II and Gris Bordeaux.

Baye Mandione is coming on the back of a surprise defeat to Modou Anta and wish to rediscover his winning form beginning with a clash with Hoyantan who is not much known to him.

Baye Mandione has twelve victories, eleven defeats and one draw result.