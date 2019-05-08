By Sulayman Bah

Gambian-born attacker Muhamed Keita has joined Stromgodset with a deal already finalised in a third spell, Foroyaa Sport can reveal.

Stromgodset battled relegation last season and hope the addition of the Serrekunda-born winger aid their cause this term.

Keita, 28, has been out without a club since leaving American outfit New York Redbulls FC who couldn’t maintain his exorbitant wages.

With that contract now out of the way, Muhamed is free to join any top flight Norwegian club and Stromgodset, his former club, are the side to have left an impression on him.

He made his debut in the 3-2 loss to Kristiansaund.

Keita’s current contract runs until end of the year.