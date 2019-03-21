0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian striker Ibou Sawaneh is on fire as he turn heads in the Luxemburg’s Premier League.

Dismissed as exhausted wood at resumption of the league, the goal-getter is proving doubters wrong allowing his goals do the talking for him. UT Petange had acquired the forward’s services to help them stay put but it looks their free transfer signing has surpassed his initial value.

The Serrekunda-born is on a prepossessing goal streak, scoring one goal in each of the last four games he’d gotten involved in Luxemburg’s top tier. He nestled the ball to the net in his club’s recent 2-1 triumph over Fola Esch.

Teammate Borjic had sent them in the driving seat after only nineteen minutes ticked before the Scorpion plundered in the second in the 34th minute. Senegalese export Seydi had tried halving the deficit but couldn’t spark a come for the opposition.

Ibou is now on four goals in four games.

Sawaneh joined Union Titus Petange this transfer window as a free agent after staying without a club since leaving second tier Belgian outfit AFC Tubize.

Ibou’s stay at Tubize was somewhat nightmarish after being blighted by series of injuries which kept him on the peripheries for months.

The Gambian striker was one-time a hot property in Belgian football attracting overtures from Utrecht in the Netherlands, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt including St Etienne in the French Ligue after scoring 19 goals in a single season, finishing the second top scorer.

At Petange, he will be expected to spearhead the side’s push for a decent finish in the 14-team Luxemburg Premier League.