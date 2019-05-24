By Sulayman Bah

Gambia’s coach Tom Saintfiet could possibly sign the dotted lines on a revised contract before the test games against Morocco or Guinea Conakry.

Tom Saintfiet is on the cusp of being handed improved terms after a deal is agreed in principle between him and the Gambia government.

Sources initially hinted Foroyaa Sport that terms have been reached with only finer details on the part of government delaying completion of the process.

Talks over a contract extension were initiated in the aftermath of Gambia’s 3-1 win over Benin and negotiations deepened after the 1-1 stalemate in Algiers, Foroyaa Sport understands.

The contract duration is being touted to be two years in which Tom, styled as The Saint at former team Namibia, will be tasked with meeting expectations of qualifying Gambia in the 2021 Nations Cup or risk getting the sack.

Saintfiet is being given the deal after securing five points in five outings within a short period with the team.

However, matters could potentially be completed before the scheduled camping in Morocco where the Scorpions are due to battle The Atlas Lions or Paul Put’s Syli Nationale les Guinea Conakry.