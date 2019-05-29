By Sulayman Bah

Gambia national team captain Pa Modou Jagne is looking for new club after Zurich decided not to renew the left-back’s contract, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The left-sided ace found himself down the pecking order, a sharp from contrast from the times he was a squad mainstay.

Dubbed locally Nda, Pa Modou joined Zurich from Sion in 2017 on a two-year deal.

His deal expires at end of next month in a season they nearly got relegated with Pa Modou playing only nineteen of the thirty-five matches, scoring once.

Injury somewhat curtailed the 29-year-old’s continuous involvement but remains fit to feature in Gambia’s forthcoming test matches against Guinea and Morocco.