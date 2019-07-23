Wednesday, July 24, 2019
AfricaLatest NewsSports

Gambia’s Caf Opponents Djibouti Shock Somali in Friendly

by Editor

on

53

By Sulayman Bah 

Gambia’s Caf 2021 preliminary opponents Djibouti yesterday got the better of Somali in a friendly game.

Djibouti is eyeing to take part in the CHAN –second best to the CAF Nations Cup in senior football – and have set about fine-tuning their preparations with test games to start with.

The Horn of Africa outfit managed to shock Somali with a lone goal enough to do the damage in a clash comprising only home-based players for both sides. 

Djibouti are not expected to pose much of a problem for Gambia, which should it happen, could spell the end for Belgian Gambian gaffer Tom Saintfiet who is recently offered improved terms having pulled off decent results in the Caf 2019 qualifiers.

Join The Conversation

Previous article‘WhatsApp’ Case Linked To Two Soldiers Set For Sum-up Judgment
Next articleEx- Barca Kid Manneh Debuts in Poland

RELATED ARTICLES

International

Ex- Barca Kid Manneh Debuts in Poland

By Sulayman Bah  Gambian midfielder Alasana Manneh yesterday marked his debut for his new Poland Premier League club Gornik Zabrze. The 21-year-old featured only for the...
Read more
International

Gambia-eligible Marian: ‘I have No Problems with the Team’

By Sulayman Bah  Gambia –eligible Marian Sarr insists he has no qualms with his new club regarding integration. Sarr whose father hails from Bakau, spent last...
Read more
International

New Scorpion Call-up Jobarteh: ‘I Want to Play at High Level’

By Sulayman Bah  Gambia’s newest national team recruit Sal Jobarteh has intentions playing at a level higher than the Swedish third tier. The 26-year-old central midfielder...
Read more
International

Coach Refuses to Rule out Barrow Leaving on Loan

By Sulayman Bah Atalanta’s gaffer Gian Piero Gasperini has refused to rule out Musa Barrow not playing next season’s Champions League. Gasperini seems settled on who...
Read more
International

Gambian Refugee Interesting Bundesliga Clubs

By Sulayman Bah German Bundesliga outfits are on the trail of a Gambian-born player who’s also a refugee. Bakary Jatta, registered in the books of Hamburg...
Read more
International

Gambia’s Marong Joins Zidane at Spanish Club

By Sulayman Bah  Striker Nuha Marong has joined Spanish second tier outfit Racing Stander, Foroyaa Sport can report. The Gambia international swapped third tier side Atletico Beleares for...
Read more

Must Read

New Scorpion Call-up Jobarteh: ‘I Want to Play at High Level’

By Sulayman Bah  Gambia’s newest national team recruit Sal Jobarteh has intentions playing at a level higher than the Swedish third tier. The 26-year-old central midfielder...

Seyii Tolof – Tolof – Part 590 EPISODE 37 (Difficult Marriages...

Gambia’s Afro Manding Artist Starts European Tour

World Population Day Observed in Gambia

12,268FansLike
869FollowersFollow
Join The Conversation
FOROYAA Newspaper is your premier Gambian community portal delivering news on politics, legal affairs and more. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from The Gambia and the rest of the world.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2019 Foroyaa Newspaper - Site by DigiTech Solutions