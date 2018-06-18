0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Yusupha Njie has turned his loan to a permanent deal with Portuguese Primera Liga outfit Boavista, Foroyaa Sport can reveal.

The 24-year-old Gambian forward put pen on the dotted lines following an impressive debut season loan with Boavista from Moroccan club FUS Rabat.

Half-brother to Tijan Jaiteh, Njie confirmed the deal to Foroyaa Sport over the weekend.

The trajectory reels in after the stylist playmaker activated the option of extending his stay at Boavista installed in his contract which has been agenda of the Portuguese side’s board since end of the season.

Marseille and Monaco have been tracking the ace from the time he scored his first league goal last March against Sporting Braga.

In a show of firming up their interest, Monaco dispatched their key scout to conduct a study on the player recently.