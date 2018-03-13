0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

Gambian President Adama Barrow and his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall, will hold a joint press conference on bilateral policies, today March 13th, at a local hotel in the Senegambia area.

The two leaders will preside over the closure of a three-day Presidential Council meeting that is currently being held in the country. According to the officials, it is the first of such meeting since the creation of the Council in Dakar in 2017.

The experts from the two countries have been discussing how to strengthen the bilateral relationship, including trade, security and the welfare of the people of either side.

President Sall landed at the Banjul International Airport on Monday evening, a day prior to the media briefing.

The Gambia and Senegal have had a turbulent relationship over the past 22 year rule of former president Yahya Jammeh. However, since the coming into being of the new administration under the leadership of Adama Barrow, the relationship so far has been cordial.