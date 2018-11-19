27 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

A worthy victory greeted the Independence Stadium for the first time Saturday following five years of trying without success. Foroyaa Sport makes a lowdown of each Gambian player’s performance against Benin.

Modou Jobe: The goalkeeper wasn’t much troubled but responded each time he was tested. 6/10.

Simon Richter: The Denmark-born seems to be enjoying his fine form for Gambia. He was man-of-the-match against Togo and deserves it for the second successive time. His cautiousness, timely sliding tackles and interception belie his third division status in Danish football. 9/10.

Pa Modou Jagne: The Zurich FC defender has risen to fill boots of Omar Colley as team captain to near perfection. He was one of those encouraging the players even after the team’s morale plummeted following Benin’s goal. He did not manage to keep Pote all quiet but did enough to chase back and ensure The Squirrels’ playmaker had a busy night of body tussle. 6/10.

Futty Danso: Aside from his culpability in the build-up to Benin Steve Monie’s goal, Futty formed a cheerful partnership with Bubacarr Sanneh 5/10.

Bubacarr Sanneh: Did enough to tidy the backline and attacked looking for a header in set-pieces. 7/10.

Ebou Adams: He scored a three in our last ratings based on how he was exposed. That figure will now get an upgrade to 6/10. Not a good initiator of play but retreated to help stifle attacks and break the opposition’s play –just the exact thing he was assigned to carry out.

Ebrima Sohna: He worked his shocks off –one of the few remaining experienced heads in a squad of players. 7/10.

Yusupha Bobb: The ex-U 20 playmaker was not dominant but did well to dictate the game’s rhythm on the Gambian side. He is now expected to the fill the void created by the absence of Hamza Barry. 7/10.

Lamin Jallow: He was quiet in the first period becoming active only in the second half. Scorer of Gambia’s equalizing goal and was involved in the run up to the third. 6/10.

Adama Jammeh: Was not bad on his starting debut for the senior team. 5/10.

Assan Ceesay: Made few moves but did not pose much threat to the Beninese defence. Got injured later. 5/10

Bubacarr Jobe: Showed why he was trusted with a call-up despite playing second division football in Sweden. He replicated his fine run in front of goal for his club by netting the winner with a delectable finish. Was a constant thorn to Benin in the few minutes he’d gotten involved in. In him, football fans have found a man-of-the-moment. 7/10.

Musa Barrow: Came in the second-half and could have crossed at the first sight of opportunity after he bamboozled the defence but his resultant poor cross smacked off his marker instead. 5/10.

Ablie Jallow: A first international debut goal will be a confidence-booster for the Metz sensation. He netted the last goal for Gambia. 6/10.