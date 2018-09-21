1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian striker Bakary Njie is mired in a debacle over his frequent accumulation of cards.

The goal-getter has had many perceiving him for a hot-head after he went into the referee’s book four times on all four occasions he’d fielded for third tier Spanish side San Fernando CD.

Prior to this, he got cautioned in the final game of the last campaign and many fear he seems to be continuing from where he left off.

In the 30-year-old’s last performance September 16th, in a duel his outfit could only grind out a 2-2 stalemate, the Scorpion earned a warning for unsporting behaviour in the 79th minute.

This is his second season with Fernando after he joined them on a free transfer from Bulgarian premier league side Chernomore Varna.

The striker enjoyed an illustrious stay in the Balkan nation earning him two international call-ups June 2016 as he featured in Gambia’s friendly tie with Zambia and in the Scorpions’ defeat to South Africa forty-eight hours later.

Scoring a combined nineteen goals in seventy-eight appearances for Varna, new club San Fernando will be counting on the former Espanyol and Real Valladolid man’s experience in their frantic bid to stay up the division.