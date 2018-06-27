46 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Drama of all kinds are bound to happen in matches including weird hair-pulling as a Gambian player later found out recently.

Kebba Ceesay was featuring in an exhibition game for his Swedish premier league side Dalkurd when he got shocked.

The 30-year-old Bakau-born had intercepeted a pass and raced in to ward off danger in his defence when Scottish club Shamrock Rovers’ striker caugpt up with him and stunningly pulled him by the hair.

The forward grabbed a good chunk of the Gambian defender’s dreadlocks folded in a ponytail.

A shocked Ceesay took an impromptu pause before flying in a tackle in retaliation.

This is the first time the former Djurgardens and Scorpion right-back is being involved in a drama of this sort in his 13-year career.

Captain of Dalkurd, a Kurdish owned club, Kebba helped his side win promotion to the top tier last season playing in all twenty-eight games.

He is on a similar path this season starring in all eleven games of the Swedish top flight so far.

Dalkurd sits second-from-bottom in the 16-team standings.