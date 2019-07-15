Tuesday, July 16, 2019
The Jallow they ended up signing (Alpha Jallow)
Gambian Footballer In A Case Of Mistaken Identity: Signed Then Sacked In 24hrs

by Editor

By Sulayman Bah

A Gambian player has been left bereft after thinking he’d achieved his long- harboured dream of playing in a top league only to be signed and released in 24 hours, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Alpha Jallow, a Gambian-born who once starred for a Nigerian Premier League club, was initially elated to learn of a Turkish club’s interest to sign him while playing for Portuguese third tier outfit GD Alcochetense.

Representatives of the midfielder-cum attacker quickly made arrangements to meet second division Turkish suitors Menemenspor and a deal was brokered in no time with terms agreed.

However, it turned out the deal was a case of mistaken identity after Menemenspor’s agent had taken Alpha Jallow for fellow compatriot and Gambia international Lamin Jallow in the Italian second tier.

The Jallow they wanted to sign (Lamin Jallow Italy)

The club watched Lamin’s footage and got impressed with what they saw prompting them to make a move. However, it occurred they signed the wrong Gambian striker.

Shocked at the embarrassing gaffe, the club quickly issued a statement having initially announced the capture of Alpha, claiming he has been released upon failing a medical, Foroyaa Sport understands.

Meanwhile, Lamin Jallow is in Italy where his Salernitana club is undergoing pre-season drills while Alpha continues to search for a new employer.

Lac2: 'I Won the Fight, It's Clear to Everyone'
Seyii Tolof – Tolof – Part 588 EPISODE 37 (Difficult Marriages – 'Domm Ju Gorr' the Value of the Male Child)

