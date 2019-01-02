0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Muhamed Sumareh, a Gambian playing for Malaysia’s national team, has incurred a US$5000 fine including a four-game suspension, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The Fajara-born, once willing to play for Gambia prior to switching allegiance to the Southeast Asian nation, is to serve a four-match ban following an incident during their fixture against Vietnam’s national team.

The 24-year-old is believed to have launched a foul-mouthed rant on the arbiter during stoppage time and was handed a red card as a result.

The Malaysian FA confirmed the punishment meted out on their player with an appeal seeking the ruling be overturned expected to follow.

The trajectory comes two days after the wing-midfielder was sent a Christmas greeting by Brazilian legends Neymar Jr and Kaka along with his teammate Patrick Cruz.

Sumareh plays in the Malaysian Super League for Pahang FA and is capped ten times there, scoring two goals.