63 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Muhamed Keita has been axed by Major League Soccer outfit New York Red Bulls six months after signing for them.

Keita chose to try a new challenge, quitting Scandinavian football for the U.S Major League Soccer hence his decision to sign the dotted line with New York Red Bulls (NYRB).

His experience there initially planned for at least a year, however ended abruptly with NYRB releasing the player of his contract.

The 28-year-old featured seven times for the side after sitting out for number of the matches owing to injury.

Not much has been said about reason for club and player separation but it’s believed to be on his high wages.

Keita is now listening to bids lodged for him by suitors as he evaluates his next move.

This is the second time the Gambian-born is being released by clubs in under six months after he also left Norwegian Premier League outfit Valerenga IF July last year.