By Sulayman Bah

Boy Balla and Senegalese wrestler Ndongo Lo have agreed to do battle after putting pen-to-paper, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The two are due to slug it out 24th February having consented to the arrangement with wrestler-turned promoter Ginneh Morri Promotions.

This followed numerous discussions between representatives of both athletes. A proposal was immediately slapped on Boy Balla’s desk in the wake of his defeat to Banjul-based ‘France’ of Saku Ham Ham.

Ndongo Lo goes into the much hyped battle on the back of a win at the first time of asking –his first combat in The Gambia.

Lo switched to Gambia having registered somewhat considerable success there, beating Rambo of Bakau in less than three-minutes duel.

He faces Boy Balla, a man ardent on returning to the big times. Both have similar fighting styles giving they’re attacking-minded wrestlers but pundits expect an intriguing fixture.